A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Government of Telangana, on December 17 with the aim to bolster the employability skills of undergraduate students in Telangana.

Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean, ISB and Dr C Srinath, Secretary, SBTET signed the MoU while KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Government of Telangana; Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education and Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB were present. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & IT was also in attendance.

Business Literacy Programme, Behavioral Skills Programme, Digital Literacy Programme and Entrepreneurial Literacy Programme — these are the four skilling programmes that ISB will develop as part of the MoU. These will be available on the B-schools' Learning Management System (LMS) platform as recorded lectures by the expert faculty of ISB. These programmes will be developed for undergraduate students by SBTET and once the students complete the course successfully, they will receive certificates jointly from ISB and SBTET.

IAS Navin Mittal shared how this collaboration is an opportunity for students in Telangana, "to become more employable and future-ready.” Professor Deepa Mani stated that, "The need of the hour is to stay ahead of the curve and explore new and uncharted terrains. This can be achieved by taking advantage of the latest and emerging courses and modules offered by the government."