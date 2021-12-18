Delhi's air quality ranks 'very poor' with regard to the Air Quality Index (AQI) despite which the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has decided that it is safe for students to return to schools. From Saturday, December 18, schools in the national capital have reopened from Class VI and upwards. The AQI, which had reached 'severe' levels on the AQI had forced schools shut in Delhi for almost a month since November.

"All the Government, Government aided, unaided recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from December 18 for classes 6 onwards," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Delhi said in a statement. The classes are set to resume in a hybrid mode, allowing students to stay back home and attend online lectures if they are unwilling to come to school.

The decision to reopen schools for Class V and below will be taken only after December 27, said the Commission, after reviewing the restrictions imposed on the functioning of educational institutions due to the pollution. Schools for primary classes had reopened only in November in Delhi, after being shut for almost 20 months due to the pandemic.