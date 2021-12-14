Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) Chairman Anurag Kundu has written to the Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM), urging them to pave the way for reopening of schools because their continued closure is "jarring the social and emotional growth of children" and leading to a significant learning loss.

Kundu claimed in the letter that hundreds of parents have written to the child rights body advocating for an immediate opening of the schools. "The schools were closed on account of poor quality to protect the children from the severe conditions. However, there is absolutely no evidence that school closures achieve this stated goal," he wrote.

Earlier this month, CAQM had directed the schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the national capital region (NCR) to remain closed, allowing only online mode of education — except for the purpose of the conduct of examinations and laboratory practicals.

Kundu added in the letter that a study conducted by the Energy Policy Institute, University of Chicago, over a period of two years has revealed that Delhi's indoor pollution levels are also worryingly high and way above the WHO limits.

"Since there is no marked difference in pollution levels outdoors and indoors, the school closures become irrelevant, and misplaced," he said.

There are other studies that have also pointed out how learning loss due to the prolonged closure of schools will have adverse implications in coming years not just on the children but also on the country's economy.

The letter by the DCPCR chief further stated that the school closures policy assumes that the families own air purifiers while that isn't the case "except for a very very small fraction of Delhi".

Citing the Supreme Court order that permitted the CAQM to decide on curbs in Delhi, he urged the pollution watchdog to allow the Delhi government to open the schools immediately.