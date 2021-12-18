What if your drawings of human-like figures can come to life? This is what the Artificial Intelligence (AI) system developed by researchers at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is capable of. It can animate these figures in children's drawings with a high success rate at that sans any human guidance.



In a statement, Meta researchers said, "We're excited to announce a first-of-its-kind method for automatically animating children's hand-drawn figures of people and humanlike characters (a character with two arms, two legs, a head and so on) that bring these drawings to life in a matter of minutes using AI."



With this, both parents and children can watch in delight as their characters come to life and are able to dance, skip and jump after the artwork is uploaded on their prototype system. "They can even download their animated drawings to share with friends and family. If parents choose, they can also submit those drawings to help improve the AI model," Meta said.

The first step is to distinguish the human figures from the background and then use Mask R-CNN, Meta AI's convolutional neural network-based object detection model, to extract human-like characters from the drawing for processing.



In not so distant future, an AI system could take a complex drawing and in a flash, create an immaculate animated cartoon with fantastical characters and elements, all interacting with each other. "With AR glasses, those stories could even seem to come to life in the real world, dancing or talking with the child who drew it just moments earlier. The possibilities are as limitless as the human imagination," said the researchers.