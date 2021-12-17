Do you know who the latest collaborators of Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, are? The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)! It was Founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, who made this announcement, under which, it will be training about ten lakh teachers and over a crore students over the next three years. On what? Virtual and augmented reality!



It was at the Fuel for India 2021 event that Zuckerberg made this announcement and added that this is an opportunity to invest in “entrepreneurial spirit and bring some of these tools around the Metaverse and training to the education system” of India. Meta will be providing a curriculum on digital safety and online well being, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and these courses will be available on the official website of the central board.



“We are investing in other growing areas like education and commerce through Unacademy and Meesho, which are important use cases as we think about the future that we are building. We want to continue to partner in all of these areas as we accelerate the development of the fundamental technologies, the social platforms and creative tools that are going to be necessary to bring the Metaverse to life,” Zuckerberg said in a chat with Vishal Shah, Vice-president of Metaverse at Meta.