On Wednesday, December 15, officials distributed the question paper for Thursday's exam at SN College, Thottada and after this created a furor, Controller of Examinations Dr PJ Vincent made an announcement that the Thursday's exam has been postponed and the new date will be announced soon.

Readings on Gender was the exam slated to be conducted on Wednesday but the question papers that were distributed were that of Readings on Life and Nature, which was scheduled to be conducted on Thursday. Except for BA Afsal-ul- Ulama, all the other examinations that were scheduled today have been postponed informed the controller of examinations.

This is the second mix-up in Kannur University in the recent times. "Mix-up of question papers of examinations has become a part of the university," alleged senate member R K Biju. "This is a big mistake and university officials should be more responsible regarding the conduct of examinations," he said.

The reason that the officials gave behind the mix-up is the change of envelopes that contained these question papers while getting them to colleges from the university.