A counselling centre to empower women was set up at Kannur University's Thavakkara main campus on Wednesday. Varsity pro-vice-chancellor Dr A Sabu inaugurated the event.

Counselling centres will also be set up on other campuses that come under the ambit of the university and psychologists will also be appointed. Students, teachers and other staff will be counselled from February. The centres will also be open to the public. The centres will function from 10 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Through these centres, the varsity aims to resolve various problems that people face, including lack of confidence, fear of examinations, disturbing thoughts, mental challenges in connection to COVID-19 and sense of insecurity. Those who wish to avail the services can get in touch with the counselling centre at Thavakkara: 04972782441.

Along with Dr A Sabu, counselling psychologist Sruthi K V, Nileshwaram campus Director Dr Sooraj M Basheer and Dr S Vinod Kumar, HOD, Behavioural Science, spoke on the occasion.