Who says career and parenthood cannot go hand in hand? Well, in case someone says that to you, show them the latest notification by the University Grants Commission. The regulator has sent a notice to all university Vice-Chancellors in the country, reminding them of a provision that grants up to 240 days of maternity leave (up to six months) for women PhD and MPhil candidates. The notice was sent on Tuesday and the notification dates back to 2016.



This is however applicable only once during the course of study. "The UGC had made a provision in the UGC (Minimum standards and procedure of Award for PhD/MPhil Degrees) Regulations, 2016 that 'the women candidate may be provided maternity leave/child care leave once in the entire duration of MPhil/PhD for up to 240 days," reads the notice. The notice was welcomed by women researchers across the country.

READ ALSO : UGC grants extension to MPhil, PhD scholars to submit their thesis in June 2022



The UGC has also asked all Higher Education Institutions to frame appropriate rules and norms in regards to maternity leaves to women candidates and provide them with all exemptions and relaxations "relating to attendance, extension in date for submitting examination former any other facility deemed necessary for women students pursuing Under Graduate and Post Graduate programmes."