The University Grants Commission has granted extension to MPhil and PhD scholars for submission of thesis. The revised deadline is now June 30, 2022, officials said.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, said, "Keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months beyond December 31, till June 30, 2022, for the submission of thesis by MPhil and PhD students may be granted by the universities. It is also notified that the extension for submission of thesis till June, shall be applicable to all such students whose submission is due on or before June 30."

"Extension of six months, as mentioned above, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only," he added. The decision to extend the submission deadline is the continuation of the earlier notice issued by the UGC on March 16, 2021. UGC had extended the deadline twice before due to COVID-19.

In another recently released press release, the UGC had said that the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in central universities may be conducted from the academic session 2022-2023. It entrusted the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the conduct and overall management of these exams. The UGC has also said that for admission to PhD programmes, NET score shall be used, wherever feasible.