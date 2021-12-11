In order to address the learning gap after reopening schools, the West Bengal School Education department has designed a 100-day bridge course to make it easier for students before they begin their new classes. Termed as Setu Pathakram, this course will be introduced in the new academic session from January 2022 for students of all the classes.

According to Avik Majumder, Chairman of the expert committee of curriculum and textbooks, the course is being introduced to help students understand subjects better. The educational institutions in West Bengal reopened for students of Classes IX to XII in mid-November this year, after nearly two years.

Majumder said the curriculum of the bridge course has been tailored by experts for each class. The course material will be customised depending on the respective class and the receptive ability of students, read a report in the Telegraph.

