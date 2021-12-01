The West Bengal government has asked schools in the state to complete the preparatory work for cooked mid-day meals for students of Classes I to VIII. While schools have reopened for students of Classes IX to XII, physical classes are yet to begin for the lower grades — the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The Mid-Day Meal Scheme's State Director's office issued a letter to the district magistrates of the state, along with letters to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Kolkata Primary School Council. The letter asked them to prepare a checklist on a Google Form, listing the preparatory work needed to be done before physical classes resume for the beneficiaries.

The Google Form, the link of which was given in the letter, is to be filled and submitted by December 3, the letter stated. A School Education Department official told news agency PTI that in the Google Form, the educational institutions have to list the steps they will take to ensure cooked mid-day meals.

After submission of the form, the schools are required to sanitise the premises and ensure that the infrastructure required to cook the meals is ready, with strict adherence to COVID protocols. The official added that everyone in the school, from teaching to non-teaching staff, needs to be completely vaccinated by the last week of December 2021.

"We are taking these steps with an eye on the recommencement of physical classes for the junior standards. However, when that will happen is not yet known. The chief minister and the education minister, in consultation with health experts, will take a call," the official reportedly said.

Like many other states, the West Bengal government distributed food grains and other edibles to students in lieu of cooked mid-day meals throughout the pandemic-induced lockdown on schools. Education Minister Bratya Basu had said in November that the State Government wants to restart school for Classes I to VIII in a phased manner. Basu had earlier said that a decision would be taken regarding mid-day meals and reopening of lower classes after reviewing the situation post reopening of schools for higher classes.