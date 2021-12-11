The Department of Public Instruction had made an attempt to collect data on the status of vaccination of parents in government schools across the state, but the data is incomplete and cannot be used. A top official from the department revealed that the data being collected has not been consolidated from various places.

President of Karnataka State High School Association HK Manjunath told TNIE that a survey on vaccination of parents was conducted, and teachers gave the statistics to the department. "A month and a half ago, teachers were asked to trace those who were vaccinated and those who were not, and the status of vaccine -- one dose or two doses. Their location was also traced and given to the department, but should have gone to the medical personnel," explained Manjunath.

The survey is one of many that teachers have been part of since the onset of COVID. However, the department considers the exercise inefficacious, as once the data comes to the department, it has to be validated.

"Validation of data of 1.6 crore people is going to be difficult. Self-reporting is not a great option," an official said. The department's only option is to randomly approach parents and convince them to get double vaccinated.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh had told reporters on Thursday that parents cannot be forced to get vaccinated, and the Supreme Court does not mandate vaccination yet. However, they are being convinced to take the second dose. "As a rule, we cannot tell parents that we won't let students in, should parents not have a double vaccination certificate," said the minister.

Another official told TNIE that it is easier to convince parents in rural areas, as there is a camaraderie between parents and teachers, and a one-to-one connection lacking in urban areas.