After two cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, were reported in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting to discuss the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines that must be followed across the state.

As per the guidelines and SOPs discussed in the meeting, schools and colleges will function as usual. However, there will be no events or public gatherings held on campus. At the same time, schools must check if parents of the students have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is mandatory for parents to be vaccinated if they want to send their children to school.

The officials who were part of the meeting said that they could not make it mandatory for children below 18 years to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as there is still no proper and particular vaccination approved specially for kids in India.

Since last week, Karnataka has witnessed hundreds of COVID cases in medical colleges, nursing colleges, residential schools and government schools mostly in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shimoga, Hubballi and Dharwad.