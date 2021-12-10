IIM Bangalore's incubation centre, NSRCEL is hosting a Women Entrepreneurship Summit from today, December 10 and will end on December 11. This summit aims to share entrepreneurial knowledge and provide network opportunities for women entrepreneurs across India. This summit will focus on key themes including entrepreneurship and women as first-time founders, entrepreneurship as a second stint post motherhood, raising money and a family, building a brand, women in STEM and making an impact through small-scale entrepreneurship.

Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL, said, "India is seeing a revolution in its entrepreneurial ecosystem with digitisation, start-ups and, most importantly, the unparalleled success of women entrepreneurs. This is leading to improved economic growth and stability within the country. The women entrepreneurs coming from all walks of life are catalysing positive change and are becoming an inspiration for others to follow. We are confident that this two-day knowledge and experience-sharing platform will lay the foundation stone of an ecosystem where dreams of many upcoming and successful women entrepreneurs will take shape."

Rishikesha T Krishnan, the Director of IIM Bangalore, Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman and Chief Executive of Goldman Sachs India, and Suresh Bhagavatula, Professor of IIM Bangalore and Academic Director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women at NSRCEL, will address the summit.

READ ALSO : IIMB welcomes 483 students for its two-year full-time MBA programme