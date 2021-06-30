The IIMB welcomed 483 students who joined the 2021-23 batch of the two-year full-time MBA programme – Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP), and 45 students joined the two-year full-time Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics) (MBA(BA)).

To ensure the safety of students and faculty members due to the pandemic, the event was held online. The three-day orientation programme for the students that started on Monday will end today. Students have been interacting with faculty members and other senior officials of the school on introduction to the programme, learning online, administrative matters, IIMB’s other programmes, centres, facilities, etc.

According to the batch details from IIMB, out of 483 students, 347 are from an engineering background (71.84%), 32.56% of the engineers are from IITs and 31.12% of the engineers are from NITs, GMAT median score is 730, there are 144 women and 339 men. Around 13 candidates have professional qualifications including CA, CS and ICWA. The PGP batch has five overseas candidates including one South Korean and the rest 478 have gained admission through the Common Admission Test (CAT). Meanwhile, for PGP-BA, there are a total of 45 students and the maximum number of students are from Engineering backgrounds, followed by students from Arts, Science and Management.

