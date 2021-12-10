Kerala State Board Students constitute the highest number of applicants after CBSE students as far as admissions to Delhi University are concerned. This was stated by a nine-member committee that was formed by Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, Yogesh Singh. He formed the committee along with DS Rawat, Dean of Examinations to ascertain the reason behind the high number of Kerala Board students securing admissions to DU in 2021 and why students from other boards didn't get many seats in undergraduate programmes. The number of students from the Kerala State Board was considerably higher than students from other state boards such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh. During the research, the committee looked into the marking scheme as well as exam system of Kerala, stated a report from the Telegraph.

According to them, out of 39 boards of education, the highest number of students applying and securing admissions in DU are from CBSE. The second-highest number of students are from the Kerala State Board. Interestingly, the mean admissions percentage from Kerala Board is 98.34 per cent and it is the highest among all the other state boards.

According to their data, around 37,767 students admitted to Delhi University are from CBSE, 1,890 students are from Kerala Board, 1,824 are from Haryana State Board, 1606 are from Indian School Certificate and around 1,329 are from the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. The committee also stated that there is a significant variation in the marking scheme across different boards of India and it is required to instil significant equity in the process of admissions for undergraduate programmes.