The Delhi University will publish the second merit list for its post graduate admissions for this year today. The PG courses second merit list will be released for the candidates via the official website of the varsity at du.ac.in.

The registration process will start on November 28 at 10 am and end on the next day at 11.59 pm. The departments and colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied for the second merit list from November 29 to November 30. The payment for the second merit list can be done till 1 pm of December 1.

Given below are the steps to check the second merit list online:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Delhi University at du.ac.in

Step 2. Select the DU PG Second merit list 2021 link available on the homepage

Step 3. The PDF file containing the merit list will be opened

Step 4. Verify the name and roll number of the candidate

Step 5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference

The third merit list will be published on December 3 and the application process will start on December 4. The institute will begin the first semester of post graduate classes from December 1.