Will public universities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University be allowed to establish campuses overseas? As of now, the answer remains as no. The Ministry of Education on Monday said there was no proposal under its consideration from public-funded universities to set up campuses abroad. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan gave the information in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha about whether Delhi University and many other similar public-funded universities propose to set up their campuses abroad.

“As of now no such proposal is under consideration in the Ministry of Education. All the central universities including the University of Delhi are statutory autonomous organisation established under an Act of Parliament and governed by their respective Act and the statutes and the ordinances made thereunder,” Pradhan said.

