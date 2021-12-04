Amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun where he is set to launch several developmental projects and then a new medical college in Haridwar worth Rs 500 crore — educational institutions will remain closed in parts of Dehradun on December 4, District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar said.

"In view of the proposed tour programme of PM Modi in the district on December 4 and public meeting at Parade Ground, instructions have been given to keep all government and private educational institutions completely closed in 500 m of the Parade Ground," said Kumar.

Moreover, there will be a strict restriction on movement in Dehradun for two consecutive days. "Section 144 CrPC will be effective from 2 pm on December 3 to 4 pm on December 4, within the radius of 1 km of the Parade Ground. Instructions have also been given to hotels/lodges/Dharamshala to share information of persons, tenants, servants staying in their premises," Kumar added.

READ ALSO: One year of NEP: Here are 11 'blockbuster' schemes that PM Modi announced to transform education in India

There are eleven developmental projects, worth Rs 18,000 crore, that Modi is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects which will focus on tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region. Modi will then inaugurate a Himalayan Culture Center at Dehradun, which will be an 800 seat art auditorium, library and conference hall.