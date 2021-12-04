The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), and an entrance exam of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) that were scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed in some centres of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal due to Cyclone Jawad.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for the Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20 to December 5. However, the testing agency said, on December 3, that the exam has been rescheduled for Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and Odisha's Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack districts along with Berhampur and Gunupur of Ganjam and Rayagada districts of the state.

The entrance examination for MBA (International Business) of the IIFT has been postponed in Kolkata and Durgapur, West Bengal; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur in Odisha; and Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, NTA said.

READ ALSO : UGC pushes forward plan to conduct common entrance test for Central Universities from next year. Here's what it means

The new dates for the exams that have been postponed will be announced later, the NTA said. However, the testing agency advised candidates to note that the postponement is applied only to the cities mentioned and the exams will be held scheduled elsewhere.