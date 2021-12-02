Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) University, Andhra Pradesh, held its very first on-campus convocation on December 1. The university conferred honorary doctorate on the Director of the US-based National Science Foundation, Sethuraman Panchanathan, who participated in the event virtually.

Also taking part virtually was the New York University President Andrew D Hamilton. He said that in an atmosphere when a rigorous debate has lost ground to the comfort of listening to only those who agreed with us; universities across the world continue to shed light on truth and nurture skilled and principled professionals.

“Universities shed light on the truth. They offer insight, spread the light of understanding by opening up new perspectives and cultures. Every day they punch holes through the darkness of ignorance,” he said.

He added that SRM University-AP has become a thriving institution and it has ensured that every student has an invaluable foundation in their respective fields. Hamilton also claimed SRM has exceptional faculty and has made a significant impact in research.

The Vice-Chancellor of SRM AP, VS Rao, presented an annual report of the varsity. Present at the event were chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar, president P Satyanarayana and others.