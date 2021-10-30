Speaking at the 17th convocation of SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan called education a "potent instrument" for the socio-economic development of society. "Since economic growth depends on the efficient use of resources and top-notch technology, with each passing day, it becomes pertinent that our education system is updated and in tune with the changing dynamics of the contemporary world. To meet this challenge, we now have the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," said the Minister who was the chief guest at this convocation and delivered his address virtually.



While the convocation itself was being held through in a dual mode, only rank holders and PhD degrees were given in-person at the Dr TP Ganesan Auditorium of SRMIST at Kattankulathur. As many as 15,154 students from facilities of Engineering and Technology, Science and Humanities, Medicine and Health Science and Management received their degrees along with 176 PhD scholars. There were also 256 students who were awarded with medals for standing first, second and third in their courses.

Going on to highlight the merits of NEP, the union minister said that, "NEP is being introduced after a gap of three decades to transform the entire education system as per the requirement of the 21st century." He also expressed his surety about the fact that with the implementation of NEP, a massive transformation of the education landscape will follow. "As alumni of this institute, you must form linkages with the local industry and support grassroots innovations to convert them into economically viable products," he said directly addressing the students.



As far as entrepreneurship goes, Pradhan implored students to think about the challenges and the problems of the world to come up with many solutions and reminded everyone about Startup India, launched by the Government of India to promote entrepreneurship. "You must focus on synergising technology and knowledge and developing inclusive innovation that leads to society's holistic growth. Only then can we realise the new India of the 21st century as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he shared and signed off by wishing the students all the very best.



Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO was the guest of honour encouraged students to, "Put into practice the knowledge that you have gained here and become great persons achieving great things, that's when the institute will truly be happy with you," he said. He reminded students of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's eternally resounding words, "Dream, dream, dream."



When it comes to NEP, Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SMRIST had informed while presenting the annual report that, "Implementing NEP might be a challenge for other institutes but not for SRMIST because even before the announcement, we have been practising some of its recommendations." He went on to highlight how, with regards to NEP's academic bank of credit transfer, they have been mapping the NPTEL credit transfer and international credit transfer since 2004 and the faculty has had the freedom to design its own curriculum since the institute's inception. As far as financial assistance goes, they have been granting fee waivers, for skill development they have e-labs and experiential learning labs and when it comes to the understanding of AYUSH, they have the Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IISM) already in place.



The VC ended his report with the wise words of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, "Navigate to fruitful learning, learn it well and live by it."