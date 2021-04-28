In view of the surging spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, Bangalore University on Tuesday has notified to conduct online classes for all the final semesters- Sem IV of PG courses of faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Education and Physical Education for the academic year 2020-21 from May 5, 2021.

The classes for UG courses will also commence in online mode for all the even semesters (IInd, IVth, VIth, and VIIIth semester) for the academic year 2020-21 from April 28 onwards.

The academic calendar of the same will be released soon, said the varsity in its official notification. “The online classes for the 1st semester (all PG courses) for the academic year 2020-21 will continue as notified earlier” added the official notice.

Earlier, Bangalore University had decided to postpone the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams scheduled to held from April 19, 20, and 21 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The university has deferred the first and third semester of the undergraduate courses and third and fifth-semester postgraduate programmes, as per a statement.

The varsity had postponed the first, second, and third semester BArch/ BTech (CBCS scheme) of University Visvesvaraya Engineering College commencing from April 19. Also, the third semester MBA/MCA/ MEd/ MSc (Statistics) examination commencing from April 20.