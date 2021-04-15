The government of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, has informed the Madras High Court that the arrear examinations for all the students who have engineering backlogs will be held online. This was after the court had declined the government's decision to cancel these exams last year. The exams will begin on May 17 and students who do not write these exams will not be given a certificate.



In August 2020, the incumbent Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that students who are due to appear for arrear exams (except for papers in the final semester) in arts and science, engineering and MCA programmes and polytechnics in Tamil Nadu would be exempted from having to take the exams. For students who had paid their exam fees and are due to appear for the tests, marks would be awarded based on the relevant guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), he had said.

However, this was refuted by the AICTE, which told the High Court that an order issued by the State government on August 26, cancelling the arrear examinations for all arts and science, engineering and MCA students except those pursuing the final year of their course, was not in accordance with its guidelines.