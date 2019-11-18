The Delhi Police urged the protesting JNU students on Monday not to take law in their hands and to maintain peace as thousands of agitators continued with their march to Parliament. While the students alleged that they were baton-charged as they marched towards Parliament, the police said they would look into the allegation.

"We will look into the allegation of lathicharge. We will speak to the students about it. It could be possible that some of them sustained injuries when the barricades were broken. Even some police personnel got injured," Randhawa said.

However, the protesting students gave us a different perspective of the situation during their march to the Parliament. Apeksha Priyadarshini, member of students' organisation, BASO said that students have been beaten up brutally and some detained by the authorities as well. Some of them have also been severely injured. Current JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh also accused the police of not only physically and verbally abusing them but also denied them medical attention.

Women students reported that CRPF and @DelhiPolice tore clothes, beat them up, molested them. No women cops in the bus! #JNUProtests #EmergencyinJNU — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) November 18, 2019

The JNUSU has also tweeted out saying that some women students reported that CRPF and the Delhi Police tore clothes, beat them up, and molested them. And there were also reportedly no women cops in the buses in which the protesting students were being taken to the stations.

A photo of an alumni named Sandip Luis also went viral on social media showing blood on his face, a result of being a part of the altercation among the students and the authorities.

The senior police officers on the spot were trying to convince the students to resolve their issues through dialogue, sources said. "We are trying to mediate talks with the JNU students. Sufficient force have been deployed. We told them not to take law in their hands, block roads and cause inconvenience to the public. We are trying to convince them and hopefully, we will be able to solve the matter soon," Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Police Commissioner (Central) as well as the Delhi Police PRO, said.