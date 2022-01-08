Accusing the Government of Karnataka of conspiring to shut down what is the state's only women university in the near future, activist Srinath Poojary said, "The state government with the ministry concerned has already chaired high-level committee meetings to shut down the Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University (KSAWU). The leaders who fought with the state government to bring the women's university to Vijayapura are now conspiring to close it."

While speaking to reporters on January 8, the activist went on to implore the government to drop the closure plan and reminded everyone that it was based on the DM Nanjundappa Committee report that the varsity was established in the first place. The report had stated that it is this university that will play a key role when it comes to the empowerment of women and providing them with quality education.

"The government is making necessary preparations to shut the women's university and planning to encourage co-education in the same varsity. The government has to establish a separate university for co-education instead of closing down the only women's university," urged activist Poojary.

When asked if the activist has any documents or proof to substantiate his allegations, he said that he has none, but is aware that high-level meetings have been chaired to take a decision on it. Though the government is yet to release any order in the regard, he has discussed the issue with the registrar of the university. "It is cent per cent that the government has decided to close the only women's university in the state. We will condemn it and stage an indefinite protest in coming days," reiterated Poojary.