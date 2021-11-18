Referring to OUCW's (Osmania University College for Women) appeal to turn the college into a women's university with the addition of hostels so that more students can be accommodated, Minister of Education, Government of Telangana, P Sabitha Indra Reddy promised that she would take up the topic with Telangana's Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She was speaking at the convocation ceremony of OUCW. On a nostalgic note, she recalled how she had hoped to secure a seat in OUCW, but wasn't able to. She implored parents to give more priority to girl child education, as per a report in Telangana Today. Even the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University Prof D Ravinder appealed to the government so that OUCW can become the state's first-ever women's university.

During the XVI convocation ceremony of OCUW, Koti, which was held on campus, as many as 791 students received their degrees. Also, eight meritorious students were awarded gold medals for their performance. Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, informed that OUCW was chosen for the implementation of the cluster system. This would allow students to smoothly migrate from one college to another and also opt for courses that are within the system. Very soon, the guidelines are expected and then the implementation would follow, he shared.

An alumna of OUCW and IAS officer from Karnataka Hephsiba R Korlapati, who was present during the occasion, shared her memories from her college days and encouraged students to dream big dreams and achieve them as well. Prof Vijjulatha, Principal, OUCW also shared her thoughts during the occasion.