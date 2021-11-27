It hasn't even been a month and frankly, we are looking for any reason to remember our Appu! The last gift of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as Appu, to us was the Kannada movie Yuvarathnaa (Youth Icon), a strong film which stood against privatisation of education. And who can forget the song Power Of Youth, the promo of which was released on YouTube on November 27, 2020.



In the song, the late actor invokes the power of youth, as the title suggests, and asks youngsters to wake up! The movie itself is inspiration on reels with the actor, who also hosted the Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, playing a college lecturer who rouses students to follow their dreams and focus on education too! So, shall we listen to Power Of Youth in memory of the beloved Kannada actor known for his heart of gold?



Also, a word about the video. The Powerstar gets footloose like you've never seen him before while chanting 'Power of Youth' like a mantra he would like the youngsters to adopt. Those looks, moves and passion are some of the many things that he will always be remembered for.

You are under arrest!

What's the most dire consequence that eight donkeys could suffer for feasting on flower pots? Flogging, starvation or anything else? Go on, take your best guess and you still won't be able to state what actually happened when this exact incident transpired in a city called Orai in Uttar Pradesh. The donkeys were jailed!



As a part of the Prime Minister's ambitious Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, plants and flower pots, especially purchased from Delhi and Agra, dotted the premises, waiting for the plantation that was being planned. But as it turned out, it was serving as a banquet for cattle including cows, goats and donkeys. While the rest of the four-legged creatures' owners were traced and the beings were handed over, the police were unable to find the owners of the donkeys hence, they were put behind bars! Only after the owner found out and submitted an affidavit saying his donkeys will never be seen around the premises of the jail again, they were released on November 27, 2017. And that's all in today's episode of, 'This happens only in India!'