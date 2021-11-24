We know that human beings have evolved from apes and it took millions of years for this process to complete. But do you know who proposed this theory? If you said Charles Darwin, you are correct! Considered the 'Father Of Evolutionary Biology', Darwin has been synonymous with scientific theories about how it is through a process called natural selection that generations after generations evolve. And it is all written in this book titled On The Origin of Species that was published on November 24, 1859. In the book, Darwin discusses common descent and how that results in the diversity of life, much to the dislike of the Church of England.

Speaking of books, a very popular and the first children's book on animals, Black Beauty, was also published on this day in 1877. This was shortly before the death of its author Anna Sewell, for whom Black Beauty was her debut and her only novel.

Closer home and in recent history, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was batting against Pakistan in 1989. It was on this day that Tendulkar scored his first 50 in a Test match while playing in Peshawar. He was all of 16 years and 214 days at the time, making him the youngest batsman to make this score in Test cricket. The rest, as they say, is history. Sachin! Sachin!

And speaking of history, this day is also remembered as the day the United States rejoiced after completing a successful Apollo mission. Yes, Apollo 12 returned to Earth after landing on the Moon. It is was the second time that the US managed a Moon landing and only the sixth attempt. As they say, reach for the stars...um, Moon.