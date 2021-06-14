The one we are referring to above is the most successful one, and therefore the most well-known — Albert II.

This crab-eating macaque, a species of macaque specific to Southeast Asia, was chosen by the US to make the journey into space for experimentation purposes. Strapped aboard the V-2 rocket, the world's first long-range guided ballistic missile, Albert II survived the flight itself but couldn't weather the impact and hence, passed away on June 14, 1949. The rhesus macaque is best known for reaching the height of 134 km. Before it, Albert reached the 63 km mark while Albert III reached 10.7 km and Albert IV touched 130.6 km.

READ ALSO: #ThrowbackToday: After much resistance, the first T20 match was played on June 13, 2003



Remembering the astronomy nerd

The death by suicide of Bollywood A-lister Sushant Singh Rajput sparked such wide-ranging conversations, that of mental health, drug abuse, Bollywood's 'outsider-insider' culture and ruffled many political feathers too. And we are still here, on June 14, exactly one year after he hung himself, remembering the astronomy nerd who had won the National Olympiad in Physics as a student. It was through the serial Pavitra Rishta that he became a household name and then playing Captain Cool himself in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story catapulted him into stardom. May his soul rest in peace.