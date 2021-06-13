The sponsorships were dwindling and so was the attention of the spectators, cricket was in a dire need of an intervention. England and Wales Cricket Board was left in a lurch, wondering what could be done to salvage the situation. It was their Marketing Manager Stuart Robertson who pulled a trick out of his hat and proposed a new fast-paced format that would have just 20 overs, not more not less. And that's how, on July 13, 2003, the first T20 match was played.



Of course, Robertson's idea faced some resistance first. Even after a £200,000 market research which proved that people might be more interested in the sport if the duration was shortened. But this time, even the first-class boards, who were the ones to show reluctance, had to concede. And guess what, the inaugural match tickets were all sold out!



And now look at us, T20 is the flavour of the season. In 2007, the first ICC Men's T20 World Cup was held which India won successfully. And how can we not mention the hugely popular Indian Premier League (IPL). What about you? Do you like test cricket, one day or T20? All three is a perfectly acceptable answer, of course.