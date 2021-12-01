As per South Korea's law, every able-bodied citizen was required to enlist for military service after turning 28. This meant that BTS, the band that is now a global phenomenon, was likely on the verge of losing a member! Its oldest member, Kim Seok-jin, was about to turn 28 on December 4, 2020. But in a twist of fate that no one foresaw, South Korea’s National Assembly revised the Military Service Act that permitted K-Pop stars to postpone their service until they are 30. Wait, here's the best part. They passed the revision just three days before Jin turned 28, on December 1, 2020. And it is now deemed the BTS Law.



Why, though? The revision was first proposed in September when the first-ever English language single of this crazy hit band, Dynamite, went straight to number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It allows K-Pop stars to apply for deferment if they have been awarded government medals for elevating South Korea's cultural influence and it was in the year 2018 that all the seven members were awarded Hwagwan Orders of Cultural Merit during Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards. Beat that!

READ ALSO : What the FAQ: How did the BTS fandom force McDonald’s to close their Indonesian outlets?​



Sherlock shares his story

Christmas spirit is in the air and here's another anecdote that links the most beloved holiday of all time with the world's most favourite sleuth, Sherlock Holmes!



So the first time the story of this British detective appeared in print was on December 1, 1887. Called A Study in Scarlet, this story appeared in Beeton’s Christmas Annual, a paperback magazine filled with poems, stories, sketches and a whole lot of fun stuff. What's suspicious is in the year 1886, the masterful writer and creator of Sherlock Holmes, Arthur Conan Doyle, wrote to the publisher requesting a percentage on sales of his story, this was after he had sold the copyright to them for £25. And this was their reply he received: “We regret to say that we shall be unable to allow you to retain a percentage on the sale of your work as it might give rise to some confusion. The tale may have to be inserted together with some other in one of our annuals, therefore we must adhere to our original offer of £25 for the complete copyright.”



Well, you lose 'sum', you win 'sum' (which he eventually went on to do with his bestselling books anyway) isn't it?



The treaty that protects

Antarctica shall be used for peaceful purposes only — this is Article 1 of The Antarctic Treaty that was signed on December 1, 1959. This made the cold continent a demilitarised zone. Plus, all the scientific research and the results it produces are to be shared with the world. All the 54 parties to the treaty are to adhere to this. Although it's a different matter that human activities (hello, climate change and greenhouse gases) are slowly chipping away at the region. Is there really any peace to be had anywhere on Earth?