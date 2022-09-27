The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DATR) mission in an asteroid redirection test which will help in preventing asteroids from hitting the Earth. While the Earth doesn't have any near future threats, there could be one in the far future. As an experimental solution to this, NASA launched the DART into space which was designed to explode an existing asteroid and see if the orbital track of the asteroid can be altered.

The asteroid that collided with the DART yesterday, September 26, is a harmless asteroid that is 9.6 million km away. The DART, which was travelling at a speed of 22,500 kmph, is now expected to change the asteroid's orbit.

What is the DART?

The DART Spacecraft is an impactor with a mass of 610 kg, which is about the size of a public bus, that has been travelling to reach the orbit of the targetted asteroid Dimorphos since November 2021. The DART used kinetic energy to try and change the course of the orbit of this asteroid.

With the DART being 100 times smaller than the asteroid, the assumption is that it will just slightly change the course of the asteroid and slow it down. It is the first of its kind impactor to use kinetic energy and this is the first time an experiment like this is being conducted.

What is the purpose of the DART mission?

Although the Earth does not have any asteroids revolving nearby that are a threat, to prevent untoward incidents in the future, the DART mission’s purpose is to divert asteroids that might be heading to our planet. This was done with a technique that's called kinetic imapct. This will help avoid any future threats the Earth might face from space. The DART is expected to reduce the speed of this asteroid by 10 minutes.

Why was asteroid Dimorphis perfect for the test?

The asteroid Dimorphis was ideal for this test as it is not headed for Earth and even an accidental impact or diversion will not impact its course. It is also orbiting close enough to the Earth for scientists to ensure that the DART reaches the orbit of the asteroid so that they can observe the impact of the crash.

The asteroid Dimorphis is 160 meters in diameter and it orbits around another bigger asteroid Didymos, which is 780 meters in diameter. The DART spacecraft will impact Dimorphos by reducing the time it takes the small asteroid to orbit Didymos by several minutes. Currently (as recorded before the collision), the orbital period of Dimorphos around Didymos is 11 hours and 55 minutes and the separation between the centres of the two asteroids is 1.18 kilometers (as recorded before the collision).

Was the mission a success?

After 10 months of flying in space, NASA’s DART, the world’s first planetary defense technology demonstration, successfully impacted its asteroid target on Monday, September 26.

According to the latest press release by NASA, other than the diversion of the orbit path, the scientist expected the crash’s impact to have created a crater and dispersed steam of rocks and dirt into space.

Having this expectation, telescopes around the world were set, pointing in the same direction. The DART also had a camera that was supposed to record the whole event. But immediately after the impact, the radio signal seemed lost. The impact of the collision is not yet conformed because of the loss of radio signals. The scientists of NASA have said that it could be days, even weeks before they can determine the outcome of this test. The scientist of NASA will now observe the asteroid with ground-based telescopes.

What are the scientists saying about this experimental test?

“At its core, DART represents an unprecedented success for planetary defense, but it is also a mission of unity with a real benefit for all humanity,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “As NASA studies the cosmos and our home planet, we’re also working to protect that home, and this international collaboration turned science fiction into science fact, demonstrating one way to protect Earth.”

“DART’s success provides a significant addition to the essential toolbox we must have to protect Earth from a devastating impact by an asteroid,” said Lindley Johnson, NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer. “This demonstrates we are no longer powerless to prevent this type of natural disaster. Coupled with enhanced capabilities to accelerate finding the remaining hazardous asteroid population by our next Planetary Defense mission, the NEOs Surveyor, a DART successor could provide what we need to save the day,” said Johnson.

“This first-of-its-kind mission required incredible preparation and precision, and the team exceeded expectations on all counts,” said APL Director Ralph Semmel. “Beyond the truly exciting success of the technology demonstration, capabilities based on DART could one day be used to change the course of an asteroid to protect our planet and preserve life on Earth as we know it,” the Director said.

Fun Fact: Search 'Dart Mission' on Google and you can see the impact of the DART on your screen!