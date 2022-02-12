Nerdle is yet another game meant for your entertainment, trending on social media after Wordle took the world internet users for a long joyride until it was acquired by The New York Times. It is a brainteaser and open to all those who seek to pass their numbered hours on earth tapping screens for leisure even more than they already do.

How different is Nerdle from Wordle?

Just like Wordle, Nerdle gives you six guesses. Instead of words, you solve mathematical equations. It is a nightmare for those who dislike numbers and a challenge for those who enjoy playing with numbers. As with Wordle, you get six tries, but there are eight spaces to work with and you have a keyboard stocked with numbers and basic math symbols.

Is it very difficult?

If you're a math genius, this will surely not be much of a mountain to climb. Nerdle instructions read, "If the answer we're looking for is 10+20=30, then 20+10=30 isn't close enough." There are eight "letters" – numbers from zero to nine and then +-*/= – signs and you'll always need one equals sign..

Who created this?

This game was created by British data scientist Richard Mann and his two teenage children in just a few hours. Mann told the media that he was driving home with his daughter one day when they were chatting about the Wordle craze and agreed there needed to be an equivalent for maths fans.

How many people are into Nerdle?

Even Nerdle has been up and running for just a few weeks now, it’s already got more than a million players in over 210 countries. On the fifth day after the game was born and out there in the world, Mann wrote in a Linkedin post, “As if nerding out on the maths in the game itself wasn't enough to keep me out of mischief, watching our little game being played in 53 countries by day 5 and up to 800 users an hour has been absolutely fascinating.”