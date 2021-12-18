If you are one of those keen observers of the night sky or are an astronomy enthusiast, then you must be psyched about the most awaited Comet Leonard, formally known as C/2021 A1.

According to scientists and observers, this comet will appear tonight. Soon after it is sighted near the planet Venus, the comet will continue its journey in the inner solar system.

Therefore, in today's FAQ, we try to know more about the comet, when it will be seen and how far it is going to travel in this universe

Why C/2021 A1 called Comet Leonard?

This comet is named after Gregory Leonard, who is a senior research specialist at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. He's the guy who discovered the cosmic object in January 2021.

Can we see Comet Leonard with the naked eye?

According to the scientists and night sky observers, Comet Leonard can be seen with the naked eye as it can be seen hovering around Venus. But if you have to watch it closer up, then it is good to use telescopes and binoculars.

Which are the ideal dates to see Leonard?

According to observers, a few ideal dates to find Leonard is December 18, 2021 at 9.08 pm. It was on December 12, 2021, this comet was closest to the Earth and today it will be nearest to Venus.

How far is Leonard going to travel?

Comet Leonard is going to travel within 4.2 million kilometres of Venus. At the same times, the comet had made its closest approach to Earth on December 12 passing within a distance of 34 million kilometres. After December 18, the comet is expected to make closest approach to the sun or perihelion on January 3 and then we are likely to lose its view from Earth.