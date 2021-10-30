Come October 31 and a lot of places around the world will see people dressed up in quirky (or probably scary) costumes, without any fear of judgment. And then at night, you'd see children running around the neighbourhood, looking for candy. Yes, Halloween is around the corner. But what is the significance of this celebration? We explain it here



What does Halloween mean, after all?



Halloween is believed to have originated in the UK in the 1700s. The term originates from the Scottish term All Hallows' Eve, which means Saints' Evening.

But how does that make sense?



Because Halloween is celebrated on the evening of October 30 every year. The next day, November 1, is observed as 'All Saints' Day' by many Christians. The festival also has Samhain origins and it was believed that the souls of the departed visited on the evening before the All Saints' Day.



So, is it not an American celebration?



Not really. People in North America started celebrating Halloween in the 19th century after the European immigrants moved there.



Why do people wear costumes?



This too dates back to a Celtic observance, where people lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off evil spirits. As time passed, this turned into a celebration and gained a lot of popularity, especially among children.



And what is 'trick or treating'?



On Halloween eve every year, children wear costumes and go to every house in their neighbourhood, asking 'trick or treat'. Most people respond 'treat' and give them candies. Otherwise, the children threaten to do something mischievous.