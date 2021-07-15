Rice from heaven. Did you crosscheck the headline again when you read it in the news yesterday? Apparently, it is something very real. In today's FAQ, we tell you what it is all about and if you can really eat this rice.



What is 'rice from heaven'?

It is a term that is used to describe a batch of rice that was cultivated by Chinese scientists. This particular rice was cultivated from seeds that returned from space. According to media reports, scientists cultivated rice from 40 grams of seed that travelled with the lunar probe.



How much distance did these seeds cover, by the way?

They are said to have travelled over 76,000 kilometres to the Moon. This was in November 2020 and they returned to earth on December 17.

What will happen next?

After the harvest, the best grains of the lot will be picked from the lot and will be part of further studies to find out how this will provide better food security. The top grains will be bred via laboratory experiments and will eventually be planted on rice fields.



Final question. Can we eat it?

Yes. We have got to wait though. The Deputy Director at the Space Breeding Research Centre, Guo Tao, told the Global Times, “This particular breed being harvested from the seeds from Space is yet to be launched in the market for the general public. It will take another three to four years before it happens. So further research will continue uninterrupted.”