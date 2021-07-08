The European Robotic Arm is planned to be attached to the Russian Segment of the International Space Station in 2021. It will be the first robot arm able to work on the Russian space station segments and will supplement the two Russian Strela cargo cranes that are already installed on the Pirs module. As the European Space Agency is preparing to send this robotic arm outside this planet, we take a look at how it is being built and the functions that it is going to perform at its destination.

Who is building the Robotic Arm?

This robotic arm is being built by the engineers of the aerospace company, Airbus and Space Netherlands (Formerly Dutch Space). This European Robotic Arm is heading towards the Russian segment of the space station and it will remain in service.

What are some of the features of this robotic arm?

The Robotic Arm is similar to that of the human arm as it has an elbow, shoulders, and wrist. According to the statement from ESA, the robotic arm can even walk around the Russian Segment of International Space Station.

What are the tasks that this robotic arm can perform?

The Robotic Arm once fixed in the space station will perform a set of tasks and help astronauts remain free, do other tasks during their spacewalks. It is also equipped with cameras to capture pictures outside the station, thus alerting the astronauts for any signs of danger or caution. The main tasks of this robotic arm also include installing, removing experiment payloads, transfer small payloads in and out of the space station.