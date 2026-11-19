UGC NET December 2026: Subject-wise exam dates awaited

The National Testing Agency will soon release the subject-wise schedule/ dates of the examination. Even though the exam dates are already confirmed, the subject-wise schedule will give an idea of the exact date and shift for the respective subject. The schedule can be announced either before the release of the city slip or simultaneously with the city slip. The candidates are advised to stick to the official updates and refrain from believing rumours.

Over the past few months, NTA has been pretty active on its social media platforms like X, Instagram and WhatsApp Channel. The agency has been providing important updates on various exams from time to time. Therefore, NTA will post an official update once the UGC NET City Intimation Slip link is activated.