The December 2026 session of the UGC NET exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 21. The city intimation slip will be released on November 23 for the registered candidates. Through the city slip, the applicants will get to know the name of the test city allotted and plan their travel accordingly. The exact details with respect to the exam centre, date and shift will be available on the admit card, which will be released on December 7.
The National Testing Agency will soon release the subject-wise schedule/ dates of the examination. Even though the exam dates are already confirmed, the subject-wise schedule will give an idea of the exact date and shift for the respective subject. The schedule can be announced either before the release of the city slip or simultaneously with the city slip. The candidates are advised to stick to the official updates and refrain from believing rumours.
Over the past few months, NTA has been pretty active on its social media platforms like X, Instagram and WhatsApp Channel. The agency has been providing important updates on various exams from time to time. Therefore, NTA will post an official update once the UGC NET City Intimation Slip link is activated.
On November 2, 2026, NTA announced that over 9.75 lakh candidates paid the application fee and registered for the exam. The number of candidates registered for the exam is slightly higher than in the June session. However, the agency has stated that the number is subject to bank reconciliation.
While the UGC NET is scheduled to begin on December 14, among the state-level SET exams, Gujarat SET (GSET) is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, and the GSET 2026 hall ticket was released on November 19. Among the other state SET exams, KSET and Telangana SET results for the 2026 session are still awaited.
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