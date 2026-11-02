UGC NET December 2026: Over 9.75 lakh candidates pay application fee, says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, November 2, announced that 9,75,505 candidates have paid the application fee for the UGC NET December 2026 examination.

Sharing the update through its official X account, the agency clarified that the figure is subject to bank reconciliation.

The number represents candidates who have paid the examination fee and should not be confused with the final number of candidates appearing for the examination.

NTA also reiterated the previously announced examination schedule, including the dates for city intimation slips and admit cards.