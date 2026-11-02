Exams

UGC NET December 2026: Over 9.75 lakh candidates pay application fee, says NTA

NTA has reported that 9,75,505 candidates have paid the UGC NET December 2026 application fee, subject to bank reconciliation. The agency also reiterated the examination schedule.
UGC NET 2026 Application
UGC NET 2026 ApplicationRepresentative image
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, November 2, announced that 9,75,505 candidates have paid the application fee for the UGC NET December 2026 examination.

Sharing the update through its official X account, the agency clarified that the figure is subject to bank reconciliation.

The number represents candidates who have paid the examination fee and should not be confused with the final number of candidates appearing for the examination.

NTA also reiterated the previously announced examination schedule, including the dates for city intimation slips and admit cards.

UGC NET December 2026: Upcoming important dates

As per the examination schedule announced earlier by NTA:

  • Examination dates: December 14–18 and 21, 2026

  • City intimation slip: November 23, 2026

  • Admit card release: December 7, 2026

  • Subject-wise examination schedule: Yet to be announced

The examination will be conducted for determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes under the applicable categories.

The 9,75,505 figure reflects the number of candidates whose application fees have been paid, according to NTA's latest update.

However, the agency has stated that the number is subject to bank reconciliation. The final count may therefore change after payment records are verified.

The figure also does not indicate how many candidates will eventually appear for the examination in December.

NTA has advised candidates to download and retain their application confirmation pages.

Candidates can visit the official websites, nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for further updates, including the subject-wise examination schedule.

UGC NET