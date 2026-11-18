The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, has activated the candidate login link for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 on its official website, gujaratset.ac.in to download the hall ticket.
Candidates who have registered for GSET 2026 can access the login portal to access the admit cards. They can download them through the same portal using their registered credentials.
The GSET 2026 examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026. The examination will be conducted across 12 centres in Gujarat for 36 subjects to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges.
Candidates can follow these steps once the download facility becomes available:
Visit the official website at gujaratset.ac.in.
Click on the GSET 2026 candidate login link.
Enter the registered mobile number and the required payment details, including the order number or transaction ID and Easebuzz ID/payment reference ID.
Log in to the candidate dashboard.
Select the 'Print Examination Hall Ticket' option.
Download and print the hall ticket for the examination.
Direct login link: gujaratset.ac.in/login/
Candidates must verify their name, subject and examination centre details on the hall ticket. In case of discrepancies, they should contact the GSET office at info@gujaratset.ac.in.
The examination will be conducted in two sessions on November 29.
Paper I will be held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, followed by Paper II from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The total examination duration will be three hours.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo identity card to the examination centre. They have also been instructed to report at least 60 minutes before the examination begins.
The examination authority has clarified that hall tickets will not be sent by post. Candidates must download them from the official website and appear only at their allotted examination centres.