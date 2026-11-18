The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, has activated the candidate login link for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026 on its official website, gujaratset.ac.in to download the hall ticket.

Candidates who have registered for GSET 2026 can access the login portal to access the admit cards. They can download them through the same portal using their registered credentials.

The GSET 2026 examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026. The examination will be conducted across 12 centres in Gujarat for 36 subjects to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges.