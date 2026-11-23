The National Testing Agency will release the UGC NET City Intimation Slip for the December 2026 session exam today, November 23. The date is officially confirmed, but the exam authority has not announced an official release time.
Past trends indicate that the city slip can be expected either in the morning or before 8 PM. For instance, the city slip was released around 9:57 AM during the December 2025 session and at around 4:47 PM during the June 2026 session. However, this does not establish the exact release time of the city slip. Candidates are advised to keep checking ugcnet.nta.nic.in for official updates. NTA will post an update on its social media platforms as well.
On November 19, NTA released the subject-wise schedule of the UGC NET examination, which is scheduled to begin on December 14.
June 2026 Session: Released around 4:47 PM
December 2025 Session: Released around 9:57 AM
June 2025 Session: Released around 5:00 PM
December 2024 Session: Released around 3:30 PM
During the last four sessions, the release of the city slip has not been delayed till late at night. The June 2025 session witnessed a slight delay in the release of the city slip (with respect to the release date). However, this analysis does not confirm the exact release time of the city slip, and it can only give a tentative idea of the release timeline.
During the June 2026 session of UGC NET, Sociology, English and Commerce exams were re-conducted due to the paper leak and irregularities. NTA might put strict measures in place for the December 2026 examination, and a detailed notice on exam-day instructions can be expected soon. The applicants are advised to stay away from social media accounts claiming a leaked question paper and report to the NTA through its X platform or email.