The National Testing Agency will release the UGC NET City Intimation Slip for the December 2026 session exam today, November 23. The date is officially confirmed, but the exam authority has not announced an official release time.

Past trends indicate that the city slip can be expected either in the morning or before 8 PM. For instance, the city slip was released around 9:57 AM during the December 2025 session and at around 4:47 PM during the June 2026 session. However, this does not establish the exact release time of the city slip. Candidates are advised to keep checking ugcnet.nta.nic.in for official updates. NTA will post an update on its social media platforms as well.

On November 19, NTA released the subject-wise schedule of the UGC NET examination, which is scheduled to begin on December 14.