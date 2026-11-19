The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise examination schedule for UGC NET December 2026 today, November 19. According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can check their subject-wise examination dates and shift timings through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm.
According to the schedule, Computer Science and Applications will be conducted on December 14 in the second shift, while Management and Education examinations are scheduled for December 15.
Commerce and Political Science will be held on December 16, followed by English on December 17. Hindi, Kannada and several other subjects are scheduled for December 18, while Economics, Sociology and Environmental Sciences will be conducted on December 21.
Candidates can check the examination dates of major subjects below.
The NTA has stated that the examination city intimation notice will be displayed on its official website 21 days before the examination.
The city intimation slip will help candidates identify their allotted examination city ahead of the release of admit cards. The agency has not announced a specific date for the release of hall tickets in the latest notice.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in for updates regarding examination centres, admit cards and instructions.
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