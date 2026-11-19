The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise examination schedule for UGC NET December 2026 today, November 19. According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can check their subject-wise examination dates and shift timings through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm.