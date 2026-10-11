Cracked UGC NET, APSET and TG SET English: Sai Sravya shares her preparation strategy for Literature aspirants

Preparing for competitive examinations in English literature requires more than remembering authors, literary periods and important works. With a syllabus extending from classical literary traditions to contemporary criticism, candidates often struggle to balance extensive reading, revision and question practice.
For Sai Sravya from Andhra Pradesh, who has qualified the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) and Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) in English, the key was developing a preparation method that could be sustained alongside her professional responsibilities.
In an interview, Sravya discussed her approach to the three examinations, the challenges of preparing English literature and the lessons she learnt through regular revision and mock tests.
Sravya believes that the effectiveness of preparation matters more than the number of hours spent studying.
"I believe competitive examinations are not just about how many hours we study, but also about how effectively we study," she said.
Her preparation revolved around four priorities: conceptual clarity, consistent revision, previous-year question papers and learning from mistakes.
One important change in her approach was recognising that completing a topic once did not necessarily mean she had mastered it.
Instead of measuring progress by study hours, she began focusing on how accurately she could recall concepts and apply them while answering questions.
According to Sravya, Paper 1 and Paper 2 require different preparation approaches.
While Paper 1 involves teaching aptitude, research aptitude, data interpretation, communication and other prescribed areas, English Paper 2 demands a deeper understanding of literary history, authors, works, criticism and theory.
She suggested allocating approximately 60% of study time to Paper 2 and 40% to Paper 1, depending on individual strengths and weaknesses.
However, she cautioned against neglecting either paper.
One of the biggest challenges for English literature aspirants is the extensive syllabus.
Sravya recommended organising preparation around major literary periods, including the Renaissance, Neoclassical period, Romantic period, Victorian age, Modernism and contemporary literature.
She also emphasised the importance of covering American, Indian and postcolonial literary traditions.
For each period, she suggested preparing concise notes on important writers, major works, literary characteristics and historical developments.
Literary criticism and theory, she explained, require separate attention because candidates must understand the arguments of individual critics and the relationships between different schools of thought.
Chronological charts, author-work comparisons and revision notes can help candidates connect information rather than memorising isolated facts.
Sravya identified literary theory, chronology, author-work matching and similar literary concepts as areas that can challenge aspirants.
Her suggested approach is to prepare comparative notes and maintain a record of incorrectly answered questions.
"Whenever I answered a question incorrectly, I would record the correct answer, understand why my original response was wrong and revisit that concept during revision," she explained.
She also recommended analysing mock tests by separating questions into three categories: correctly answered, incorrectly answered and unanswered.
"The real benefit of a mock test is not the score alone. It is the feedback it provides about what needs improvement," she said.
As a working professional, Sravya acknowledged that finding long study hours during weekdays can be difficult.
She said she focused on studying concepts, revising regularly and attempting mock tests during the week. On Sundays, she devoted time to both papers, revisiting weaker areas and practising examination-style questions.
Her approach highlights the importance of a realistic timetable, particularly for candidates balancing employment and examination preparation.
She also advised taking short breaks to avoid burnout.
Although the three examinations share several areas of preparation, Sravya stressed the need to review the official syllabus and question-paper pattern of each examination separately.
Her recommendation is to build a strong foundation in English literature, criticism and theory before adjusting revision and question practice to examination-specific requirements.
This helps candidates avoid preparing for each examination entirely from scratch.
For beginners, Sravya recommended three steps: understand the syllabus, establish a realistic revision schedule and begin practising topic-wise questions.
She also advised candidates against collecting too many study materials without adequately revising what they have already learnt.
For those who have attempted these examinations multiple times, she suggested identifying the specific reason behind earlier difficulties, whether incomplete syllabus coverage, poor retention, time management or examination anxiety.
Her central message is that preparation should evolve with every attempt.
Rather than treating an unsuccessful attempt as a measure of ability, aspirants should use it to identify weaknesses and improve their approach.
For English literature candidates preparing for UGC NET and state eligibility tests, Sravya's experience offers a practical lesson: consistent revision, conceptual understanding and careful analysis of mistakes can be more useful than simply extending study hours.