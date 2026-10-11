Cracked UGC NET, APSET and TG SET English: Sai Sravya shares her preparation strategy for Literature aspirants

Preparing for competitive examinations in English literature requires more than remembering authors, literary periods and important works. With a syllabus extending from classical literary traditions to contemporary criticism, candidates often struggle to balance extensive reading, revision and question practice.

For Sai Sravya from Andhra Pradesh, who has qualified the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) and Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) in English, the key was developing a preparation method that could be sustained alongside her professional responsibilities.

In an interview, Sravya discussed her approach to the three examinations, the challenges of preparing English literature and the lessons she learnt through regular revision and mock tests.