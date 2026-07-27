UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 still awaited; Anxious candidates demand a timeline

The wait for UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 is getting longer and its been almost 30 days since the exam was concluded. With NTA not providing a defintive update or tentative time, the candidates are turning anxious day-by-day. While the NEET matter got subjudiced slowly, the candidates are expecting NTA to atleast provide a tentative time or post a tweet on its 'X' platform about the answer key and results.
With NTA's revamp, the release of answer key might be delayed further, but the candidates demand transparency and timely updates. Almost 7.5 to 8 lakh candidates appear for the exam.
Sindhu, a test taker from Guntur expressed that the 'I have lost my hope on NTA now. The way NTA has been silent on the paper leak allegations and delay in releasing answer key, there is no accountability at all'.
Karuna, a test taker from Guntur said that 'we are not asking for the immediate release of answer key or response sheet. We just need an update or a tentative time. I can continue with my preparation for the December session exam only if I know the outcom of June session. Therefore, NTA must provide an update'.
Madhu Kumar from Vijayawada stated that 'because of the lack of updates from the NTA, various misleading news or updates have been popping up everyday on the release of answer key. Certain websites claim everyday that the answer key is relesing today or releasing soon, which is causing unnecessary anxiety among the candidates'.
Surekha from Vijayawada expressed that 'NTA is just skipping anything related to the UGC NET exam and the reasons for the same are unknown. From the day of conclusion of exam to till today, the authority has not even posted a single post or tweet on social media platforms like 'X' on the delay'.
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