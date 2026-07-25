'Need Transparency and Timely Updates': UGC NET candidates demand update on answer key and result

The delay in releasing the UGC NET June 2026 answer key and result is making candidates anxious. As these aspirants spend one entire year preparing for the June and December sessions of the NET exam, they are requesting the government to be transparent and provide timely updates.

Speaking to EdexLive, Kiran, a UGC NET candidate from Vijayawada, expressed disappointment over the way NTA is dealing with the issue. He said that 'NTA is aware of the alleged paper leak of the sociology paper and repetition of previous years' questions (2024) in the English question paper, but still the agency stayed silent without providing any update or clarity '.

Nirmala, a UGC NET test taker of the June session from Guntur, expressed that 'It is surprising to see how NTA is maintaining silence since the beginning. NTA did not even post a single tweet, post, or notification about the latest developments'.

Aruna Reddy, a test taker from Vijayawada, expressed that 'NTA should be transparent and provide timely updates. Even though NTA is occupied with the NEET issue, it cannot ignore the UGC NET aspirants for so long. We are not demanding the release of the answer key, but we need timely updates'.

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Karthik from Vijayawada shared that 'the delay in releasing the answer key is causing mental stress and anxiety. I am aiming for assistant professorship and prepared for the exam aggresively. As in every session, UGC NET results are released within 30 days, this delay is causing restriction of chances to apply for PhD admission or assistant professor recruitment'.

It is high time for the NTA to provide an official update on the release of answer key or provide a tentative timeline or update candidates on the latest developments.

Stay tuned to EdexLive for the latest UGC NET news and updates.