With NTA's Revamp, UGC NET answer key for June 2026 session likely to be delayed further

It has been almost 25 days since the UGC NET exam for June 2026 concluded, and there has been no update on the response sheet and answer key. On the other hand, the lack of updates on the investigation into the sociology paper leak is concerning to aspirants. Almost 7.5 to 8 lakh students appear for the UGC NET exam every session.

On July 24, the Union Government terminated 47 NTA officials over irregularities in conducting the exams. Criminal actions are also being taken. With this move, the Centre is in a full-fledged plan to revamp the NTA. With all these latest developments, there is no clarity whether the UGC NET answer key or response sheet shall be released anytime soon.

As of now, a clear update on the release of the answer key is not available. The test takers need to wait for further developments and the Centre's further plans to revamp the NTA. Till then, the June 2026 session answer key and results are likely to be delayed further.

UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to 30, and a re-test for certain candidates who faced server issues was conducted on July 5. Every session, the usual timeline/ window for the release of the response sheet and answer key is within 5-7 days after the exam. The results are usually announced within 30 days after the exam.

NTA has remained silent on the UGC NET ever since the exam got concluded.

With respect to the NEET exam, the Supreme Court of India on Friday, July 24, indicated that it would go the extra mile to make NEET foolproof. The bench was hearing a petition on the NEET paper leak.

Stay tuned to EdexLive for the latest UGC NET news and updates.