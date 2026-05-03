NEET Cut-off 2026: Check NEET UG expected cut-off, qualifying marks here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the prestigious National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 exam. The NEET UG 2026 exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm today, May 3. The NTA has conducted the medical entrance exam for over 22 lakh registered candidates at 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The search trends are high for NEET UG cut-off marks 2026. Aspirants must understand the key details regarding the NEET cut-off marks before drawing conclusions. Let's explore key details along with expected NEET UG cut-off marks.

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key PDF

NEET UG 2026 Paper Analysis

NEET UG cut-off marks

The Agency releases the NEET cut-off marks along with exam results. It releases the NEET UG cut-off marks for general, OBC, SC and ST categories along with the qualifying percentage. Candidates must note that the NEET UG qualifying criteria and marks range will also be available along with the results. The NEET UG cut-off marks 2026 will be of two types – admission cut-off and qualifying marks. The NEET UG qualifying marks are required tp qulaify in the exam. While, the admission cut-off is the final rank at which admission is granted to a candidate.

NEET 2026 cut-off marks expected