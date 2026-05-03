NEET Paper Analysis 2026: Check NEET UG exam review, difficulty level here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 exam wihtout any hiccups today, May 3. It has conducted the NEET UG written exam in offline mode from 2 pm to 5 pm. This year, the NTA has conducted the NEET UG 2026 at 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates.
Candidates who had appeared for the pen and paper mode exam said that the NEET UG 2026 exam was of moderate level. The questions from Biology are easy compared to other sections. Let’s explore how was NEET 2026 paper along with the detailed NEET exam review and difficulty level.
NEET UG 2026 exam highlights
NEET 2026 paper analysis
The NEET UG 2026 question paper was conducted in both English and other opted medium. The initial feedback from test takers, coaching institutes and other rated that the overall difficulty level of the NEET UG 2026 exam was moderate. Many students said that the Chemistry section was tough compared to Physics, Zoology and Botany. The questions from Physics section was moderate and directly from NCERT.
A detailed NEET UG 2026 exam analysis will be updated shortly, stay tuned.
NEET UG marking scheme
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
Any incorrect option marked will be given a minus one mark (-1)
Unanswered: No mark (0)