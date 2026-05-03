NEET 2026 Answer Key: How to download NTA NEET UG answer key PDF?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has succesfully concluded the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 exam today, May 3. The medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2026, was held from 2 pm to 5 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for more than 22 lakh registered candidates.

Candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2026 exam shared their reaction by rating the question paper as moderate. Many candidates also started searching reagrding the NEET UG Answer Key 2026 to verify their marked responses. The NEET answer key by NTA is very important for candidates to verify their responses and calculate their probable score. Hence, we have decided to share the crucial information regarding the NEET UG 2026 answer key. Let’s explore the important details of the NEET 2026 answer key here.

NEET UG answer key 2026

The NTA is held responsible for preparing the NEET UG answer key 2026. It will be releasing the answer key only on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates can download NEET UG 2026 answer key PDF with valid login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. It will also provide a facility to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key. Candidates must pay Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee to challenge the provisional answer key. The Agency will review the objections before releasing the final answer key.

NTA NEET UG 2026 exam highlights